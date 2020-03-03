Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 3, 2020: Mahira enjoys her spinster party

Mahira excitedly celebrates her bachelorette. Karan feels jealous seeing Preeta talking with Shiv.

Kundali Bhagya continues with Preeta imagining Karan in her dream. She wakes up and Shristi teases her for this. Luthras spends family time while Kareena taunts Karan for not concentrating on his practice. Afterward, she manages to convince Karan for Mahira’s party. Karan sees Preeta talking to Shiv and feels jealous. Mahira tells Sherlyn about the morning incident with Karan. Sherlyn refuses to believe but Mahira denies her saying. Sherlyn feels tense thinking about Preeta’s arrival at the Luthras.

Karan plays an act in front of Preeta to send Shiv out from her cabin. Mahira gets excited thinking about her spinster party. Karan takes Preeta for dinner while Mahira starts celebrating at her party. Mahira asks Sherlyn about Karan’s arrival. She gets shocked hearing Preeta’s voice from Karan’s phone and leaves the party in anger. Karan and Preeta have a sweet-sour fight regarding food while Mahira loses her temper.

Sherlyn looks for Mahira during then Mahira informs her about Karan. She tells her that she will make Preeta pay for this. Sherlyn worries and tries to make her understand but Mahira refuses to listen to her. What is Mahira planning for Preeta? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

