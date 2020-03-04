Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 4, 2020: Sherlyn tries to pacify Mahira

Sherlyn watches Preeta and Karan together in her dream. Afterward, she manages to handle Mahira’s madness.

The show begins with Preeta asking Karan why he helps her after which Karan expresses his feelings. Mahira feels jealous of seeing them together. Preeta questions Karan about his and Mahira’s wedding for which he informs her that he loves her and cannot marry Mahira. Mahira comes and yells on Preeta for coming into Karan’s life. Preeta answers her well due to which Mahira slaps her. Karan slaps Mahira for slapping Preeta and informs her that he loves Preeta not her.

Just then, Sherlyn’s dream breaks and she gets tensed thinking about Mahira. Mahira informs Sherlyn that she is going to slap Preeta but Sherlyn manages to handle her after which Mahira goes back. Sherlyn gets tensed seeing Kritika and makes an excuse in front of her. Preeta and Karan eat the spicy food while a photographer clicks their picture. Sherlyn shouts on Kritika for enquiring about Mahira due to which she is about to leave in anger.

Mahira reaches the party and shares her anger with Sherlyn. Afterward, Sherlyn provokes her against Preeta and plans a trap for Karan. Preeta asks Karan to control his anger but Karan refuses to do so. Preeta goes to talk to Sarla while Mahira calls Karan and requests him to come to the party. Sherlyn asks Mahira to get prepared for her plan and takes her to the 9th floor. Karan speaks to Preeta that she looks good. Will Mahira's plan succeed in calling Karan to the party?

Credits :ZEE TV

