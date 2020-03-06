Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 6, 2020: Karan saves Preeta from the fire

Karan goes to save Preeta instead of Mahira from the fire. Later, Mahira goes mad for the same.

Kundali Bhagya begins with Preeta informing Mahira that whatever she is doing is wrong. Mahira accidentally hits Preeta and leaves her alone in the fire. Karan comes and takes Mahira without noticing Preeta. Kritika searches for Preeta in the hotel while Karan asks Sherlyn to make Mahira conscious. Karan tries to contact Preeta during then Kritika informs him about her. Karan reaches and saves Preeta while Mahira gets upset seeing this and leaves in anger.

Karan takes Preeta to the hospital but she gains consciousness. She remembers how Mahira left her alone in the fire. Karan asks to drop her home but she denies for this. Preeta thanks Karan for saving her and feels joyful seeing her family happy. Preeta makes excuse to Sarla for her wounds after which Sarla feeds Preeta and Shristi with her hands. Mahira goes mad when her plan failed but Sherlyn pacifies her. Sameer watches them together and feels something fishy about them.

The next morning, Luthras greet happy holi to each other. Rishabh informs everyone that Mahesh is going to get well soon which makes everyone happier. Sherlyn gets shocked hearing this while Kareena announces for Mahira and Karan’s marriage. Later, Karan did a shocking announcement for not marrying Mahira and the episode ends.

