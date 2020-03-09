Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 9, 2020: Preeta thwarts Mahira’s plan

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Mahira’s plan fails because of Preeta after which she attempts to clear her from the way. Later on, Sherlyn scolds Prithvi for watching Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya precedes with Preeta admitting Mahira that Karan is in her fate while Mahira denies tolerating reality. Preeta challenges her that she will bring the truth out soon before everybody which Mahira also accepts to prove. Shristi comes and makes her understand that she doesn’t have to give clarifications to Mahira while Mahira advises Sherlyn that maybe Preeta knows their plan. Sameer meets Shristi and discusses Rishabh and Sherlyn only then Prithvi enters the Holi party and thinks for the evil.

Prithvi gets jealous seeing Preeta viewing Karan. Karan flirts with Preeta and informs her that he is observing her since time. Sherlyn sends the spiked drink for Karan yet Preeta prevents him from drinking. Mahira gets frantic for her failure and gets into an argument with Sherlyn. Sherlyn convinces her to execute their subsequent plan to trap Karan. Preeta follows Karan due to which Karan questions her but she makes an excuse.

Mahira gets frightened thinking about her plan’s failure because of Preeta after which they decide to get Preeta out of their way. Sherlyn sees Prithvi and asks him to meet her. A waiter sends Preeta in the guest room on Mahira’s saying. Shristi gets suspicious about Mahira and follows her. Sherlyn questions Prithvi why he is watching Preeta after which Prithvi admits his adoration for Preeta. Prithvi handles the circumstances and diverts Sherlyn by discussing Luthra’s property. The latter gets shocked when someone watches them hugging each other.

Credits :ZEE TV

