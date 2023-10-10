Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 10: Karan and Preeta finally meet

In the latest episode we saw, Shaurya is furious with Shanaya. His plan to ruin Rajveer's image in front of the whole family is now ruined. He angrily throws the remote on the bed and throws water at Shanaya, who has been sleeping on his bed. Shanaya is startled and wakes up. She then asks Shaurya as to what happened. He tells her that because of her everybody in the Luthra house thinks that they are in love. He tells Shanaya that he had warned her to stay away from him but now she has gotten everybody to believe they are in love. Shanaya tries to remember what happened and tells Shaurya that she has confessed her feelings to him.

In Kundali Bhagya Shanaya tries to remember that it could be because of the drugs but then tries to convince Shaurya that it was from her heart. Shaurya instructs her to convey this truth to the family. She must tell the whole family that they have nothing in common and don't love each other. As Shanaya leaves the room, she thinks, this could be a good opportunity to become a Luthra family member. She thinks that this could be a great opportunity since Shaurya loves his family and with their pressure, he would have to accept her. She plans to talk to the family in a manner that will compel Shaurya to marry her.

Shanaya walks into the hall and everybody is looking up at her. Karina Bua, Rishabh, Badi Dadi, and Mahesh all are happy to see Shanaya. Nidhi scolds Shanaya for what did she and how could she think to get into Luthra's house. She says that Shanaya doesn't belong to the family since she belongs to a middle-class family. Rishabh intervenes and says to Nidhi that she doesn't have to interfere in their family matters. He says that the elders of the family have decided that Shanaya will come home as Shaurya's wife.

Nidhi again tries to convince all that Shaurya already has been getting proposals. They are affluent families and matches must be made with the same status. Karina tells Nidhi that the Luthra family doesn't mind whether a family is rich or poor. They prefer a person's qualities over their status. They refer to Preeta as always being with family and taking care of them. They get this feeling with Palki as well. Shanaya acts out that she agrees with Nidhi and is no match for Shaurya. Rakhi says to her that she values family just like Palki and that quality of hers stands out.

Rajveer comes into the hall and is confused with everybody gathered there. Palki feels guilty that Rajveer proposed to her since he likes Shanaya. Palki thinks that she has betrayed her. Karina then pulls Rajveer's hand and Palki's hand together and says that they both also look good with each other. She says that now Luthra's family has two bahus.

Karan gets a call and he leaves the room. Girja sees him leave thinking that now he will shout at her since she has not done the work he had asked her to do. In the meantime, Preeta enters and asks why Girja is in a hurry. Preeta sees Shrishti in the house and thinks that she lied to her. As she enters the room, Karan sees Preeta and both are shocked to see each other.

This episode was viewed on Zee5.

