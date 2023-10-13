Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 13: Preeta declines to recollect anyone in her memory

Karan brings Preeta home and everyone is happy to see her. Karan tells her that this is Preeta's real home. Everyone introduces themselves. Rakhi finds it difficult to believe that she is seeing Preeta. She says that she has always loved her and treated her like her own daughter. She conveys to her that upon joining the family, she introduced joy and affection into the household. She consistently prioritized her family above all else. Badi dadi embraces Preeta and expresses that it was Preeta who brought her into the family. Initially, she attempted to distance herself from Preeta, but Preeta's patience and affection ultimately endeared her to everyone in the family.

In Kundali Bhagya,

Karina reminds Preeta that she had been quite severe with her, harboring initial resentment for her attempts to get close to the boys and often labeling her as a middle-class girl. However, as time passed, Preeta's kindness gradually won her over, and she developed genuine affection for her. Rishabh also chimes in, recounting their close friendship when he affectionately referred to her as Preetaji. Despite heartfelt efforts from the family members to jog her memory, Preeta insists that she doesn't recall anyone. She maintains that while she may resemble someone from their past, she is not the person they believe her to be.

During this time, Shrishti and Rajveer arrive, and their presence deeply moves the Luthra family. The emotional impact is palpable as they lay eyes on Shrishti. Mahesh takes the opportunity to express how they have searched for Preeta for many years, and her return brings tears of joy. He commends Preeta for her unwavering protection of the family, never allowing anyone to harm their unity. Confusion still clouds Preeta's mind, and she insists that she is not the person they are describing. She singles out Nidhi, mentioning that her only association is related to Nidhi's attempt to harm her, leaving everyone in a state of shock.

Shrishti steps in, discouraged by the futility of trying to communicate with a family that has consistently caused her pain. She highlights how her beloved Preeta always sought to be an integral part of the family, only to be hurt in return and separated from her son. Amidst this turmoil, Shaurya makes his entrance, prompting Preeta to sense a peculiar connection with him. Rishabh proceeds to introduce Shaurya to Preeta as her biological mother. As Shaurya and Preeta come face to face, he attempts to touch her feet as a sign of respect, but Nidhi intervenes to prevent him.

Nidhi interjects, asserting her claim as Shaurya's mother, having raised him. Preeta, surprisingly, concurs with Nidhi's statement, disowning any maternal connection by remarking that Shaurya lacks the expected manners he would have if she were indeed his mother. She instructs Shrishti and Rajveer to depart. Karan's anger flares as he questions why Preeta never revealed her presence to her family or him, despite residing in the same city. He seizes Preeta's hand, allowing her to feel his heartbeat, and asks her if she recognizes the rhythm. Preeta, now feeling the tension, is left speechless.

Advertisement

This episode was viewed on Zee5.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 contestant Madhurima confides in Amitabh Bachchan about a difficult period in her life