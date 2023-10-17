Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 17: Rajveer tries to convey his feelings to Palki

Shrishi says to Rajveer that he must confess his feelings to Palki. Shrishti says she has seen the love in Rajveer's eyes for Palki. Rajveer says that she is just being too dramatic. He cuts her off saying that he is fine. Shrishti says to him that it's tough to find someone to love. Rajveer says he is a grown-up and can take care of himself. Shrishti thinks she must at least tell Preeta that Palki, and Rajveer like each other. Later the whole family gets ready for the wedding except Rajveer who says he has some work.

In Kundali Bhagya, Karan tries to find Preeta's house but is unable to find it. Karan is accompanied by Nidhi who is trying to avoid meeting Preeta. Thinking that Preeta and Karan will come closer to each other, she plans to get Preeta kidnapped. She sees Preeta coming outside her house. She instructs Nikhil to kidnap Preeta. He asks Nidhi who of the three women is Preeta. She instructs him the one with a green dupatta is Preeta and she is the cause of her distress.

Daljeet opens the door and sees Shaurya and Sandy. She calls Shanaya thinking that he is here to meet her. Shaurya asks Daljeet to call Shanaya and needs to talk to her personally. He tells her that because of Shanaya his family wants him to marry her. Before he can say more, Sandy tells them that they should leave. Both of them leave, confusing Shanaya with what he wants to say.

Preeta, Shrishti, Mohit, and Gurpreet reach the venue. The people are happy to see Preeta with her family. Following them Nikhil also enters the venue. He is stopped by Shrishti who tells her that he is on the groom's side. As instructed by Nidhi, he targets Shrishti thinking she is Preeta, and keeps an eye on her. Shrishti goes outside to check her mobile network and Nikhil deems it a great opportunity to kidnap her.

Rajveer comes to Palki to talk to her. He asks her if she has a boyfriend. At first, Palki thinks why is he asking her such a question but replies no. Rajveer seems to be happy. Palki drops her phone and both bend down to pick it up. They both lock eyes and smile at each other. The episode ends.

In the upcoming episode, Shristi is kidnapped. She asks for help and Preeta calls the driver to save her. The driver seeing Preeta is shocked.

