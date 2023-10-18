Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 18: Palki in dilemma after Rajveer professes his love

Shrishti walks out of the hall to catch signals on the phone when she attacks from behind. Nikhil and his accomplices come and cover her mouth. In the struggle to get her in, she drops a pot. Mohit and Gurpreet are enjoying the wedding. She asks Mohit to get married here only as the stage is ready and decorations are also ready. Mohit tells her just because she wants to become a mother-in-law doesn't mean that he will ruin his life. As they are talking, they hear a loud thug. Both go outside to see a pot broken on the floor.

Gurpreet is worried that this could be an indication that something happened to her. Mohit tells her that any kid or guest would have dropped it. Gurpreet doesn't believe him. On the other hand in Kundali Bhagya, Shanaya is again confused about what exactly Shaurya means. Shaurya asks her to sit and says he has liked her but is not interested in marrying her. Shaurya asks Shanaya what exactly she told his family. She says whatever he told her to say. He tells Shanaya that she must tell her family to call off this wedding. She agrees. Later Shaurya tells her why she likes Rajveer. He is a full-on marriage material.

Shanaya says that he is but is too possessive. Shaurya asks if is he interested in Palki. Shanaya again asks Shaurya why is he bringing her sister into this. Shaurya leaves the room with a smirk.

Palki apologizes for her clumsiness. She asks Rajveer where is the family. Rajveer says that they all have left for the wedding. Palki leaves without saying anything. Rajveer stops Palki and asks why she came. She says that she wanted his mother to take her mother to the wedding. Palki then asks Rajveer that whatever he said to her on Janamastthmi, was true. Rajveer asks her did she feels that all was a lie. She says that they were dizzy, so under that influence, he said something that he is not proud of. Rajveer says usually people say true things under the influence. He says that if she doesn't believe then he can repeat those things. Palki is stunned.

Nikhil and his goons somehow put Shristhi in the vehicle but she gives a huge cry to Preeta. Preeta feels someone has called her and she goes out to see. She sees that Shrishti has been kidnapped and Mohit and Gurpreet are running to stop them. Before they could catch them, they escaped. She tries to get herself out but Nikhil threatens her that if she moves again, he will cut her throat.

Palki sees Shaurya coming outside her house. She asks why he has been her home. Shaurya tells her he wants to say something to Shanaya and is now leaving.

Shrishti sees Rishabh and Mahesh Luthra and tries to give them a hint but the knife is kept to her throat. She somehow manages to drop her dupatta to give Preeta a hint about where they are taking her. Preeta asks Preetam to help her and Preetam is surprised to see Preeta.

