Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 19: Shrishti leaves clues for Preeta to rescue her

Preeta asks Pratham to help him. He says he will but the lanes are very narrow and speeding the car will be difficult. Mohit says to Pratham that his mother is having chest pains and needs medical attention. Pratham drives at a moderate speed. Mohit tells him to stop and asks him to give him the wheel. Preeta assures Pratam that if any damage or scratches happen, she will pay them all. Mohit speeds up the car and asks everyone to put on seat belts as the car is going to speed like anything.

As we know in Kundali Bhagya, Nidhi calls Nikhil who is dragging Shrishti into an old factory place. As he picks up the call, Nidhi asks him why he has not been answering his call. Nikhil says they have managed to kidnap Preeta. She tells Arohi that her plan is a success. In the meantime, Karan comes to Nidhi asking if she knows Rishabh has come home or not. She says she has not seen Rishabh. Karan leaves and meets Rakhi on the way. They discuss celebrating the birthday party for Preeta and this makes Nidhi angry. She throws her phone. Karan hears the breaking sound and comes to see if everything is fine. Nidhi asks him why does he care so much.

Karan asks Nidhi to get to the point. She says that they are planning to bring Preeta home but this will make her feel like an outsider. Karan says to her that bringing Preeta will not change anything. Nidhi will still be part of the house. Later Rishabh and Mahesh enter the house and Karan asks them what took them so long. They say they were stuck in traffic. Rakhi sees Rajveer in the house and teases him that he kept his love away from Rakhi. She pulls his ear and says that he could have told her about Palki. Karan tells Rakhi to leave him since his ear is going red. Rajveers says that she can use as much love and anger on him but he will always love her.

Shrishti again runs away from the kidnappers but is caught. She sees Badi Dadi and Kavya and to stop them she runs towards them but Nikhil and his accomplices see her. Nikhil again threatens her that if she leaves and tries to escape again, he will not hesitate to kill her. Shrishti leaves a piece of her dupatta behind for a clue. Pratham, Mohit, and Preeta arrive at a very secluded place. Mohit and Gurpreet are confused about what is happening and what is this place. He says that this is an old factory place. Mohit asks him how he knows about this, he says he is a detective.

Shaurya sees women's clothes on his bed. He asks Rakhi whose clothes are they. She says that his father also used to react this way before he was married. She says that this must be of Kavya's. Rakhi says to Shaurya that when he gets married he will have to make space for Shanaya's clothes. Shaurya calls Shanaya saying that he can't tolerate it anymore. She has to come and tell everyone that she is not marrying him.

Advertisement

Pratham says that he has solved many cases and this kidnapping case is fascinating. Preeta says that there is only one girl Nidhi is behind all the chaos in their lives. they see Shrishti's dupatta piece and navigate through it. Rajveer sees Shanaya coming into the house and asks her why she is there. Shanaya says that she is here due to Shaurya. Rajveer gets furious. He says that she must keep herself away from him. He asks if Palki is also coming to the house and she replies yes. Shaurya is hearing all this from his balcony.

This episode was viewed on Zee5.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 18: Palki in dilemma after Rajveer professes his love