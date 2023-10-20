Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 20: Shanaya appreciates Rajveer's love for Palki

Shaurya finds himself unexpectedly bothered by the sight of Rajveer and Shanaya together, despite having no desire to be involved with Shanaya and harboring strong feelings against her sister, Palki. He firmly believes he is "The Shaurya Luthra" and questions why he should be affected by girls like Shanaya and Palki. Sandy intervenes, pulling Shaurya out of the room to prevent him from doing something that could lead to consequences. Shaurya, perplexed, questions Sandy's meaning. Sandy suggests that Shaurya might be in love with Palki and preoccupied with thoughts of her, leading to Shaurya's anger and insistence that Sandy remain silent. Sandy proposes that Shaurya should marry Palki and reject Shanaya, offering a surprising twist to the situation.

In Kundali Bhagya, while in the midst of a heated argument, Shaurya shoves Sandy against the wall, caught in this act by Karina, who intervenes to prevent the altercation. Karina, offering her opinion, expresses that Shaurya's pairing with Shanaya is the best choice. As she departs, Shaurya issues a warning to Sandy, cautioning him against any repetition of their dispute.

Meanwhile, Shanaya questions Rajveer about his strong opposition to her marriage with Shaurya. Rajveer, in response, conveys that Shaurya isn't the right person for her. Shanaya, undeterred, points out that it shouldn't concern him. However, Rajveer admits that it does concern him, explaining that, given her sister Palki's connection to the situation, if Shaurya were to break Shanaya's heart, it would also deeply affect Palki.

Upon hearing Rajveer's concerns, Shanaya unexpectedly praises him as the most generous person she's encountered and acknowledges Palki's excellent choice in selecting him. As she departs, she assures Rajveer that she, too, hopes to find someone like him one day, leaving Rajveer puzzled by her words.

In another part of the story, Karan emerges from the bathroom as Nidhi enters his room. Nidhi candidly expresses her understanding that she holds no significant place in his life. Karan consoles her, acknowledging her role in caring for his family and Shaurya during Preeta's absence, describing her as an ideal daughter-in-law who will always have a place in the house. However, he makes it clear that his heart belongs only to Preeta.

Shrishti finds herself forcefully pushed into a warehouse, while Nikhil contacts Nidhi to inform her of Shrishti's captivity. Confused and concerned, Shrishti attempts to understand the motives behind her captors, inquiring about the possibility of a ransom from her family if money is the driving force. Meanwhile, back at the Luthra house, Rakhi and Karina are elated with the wedding preparations and the return of Preeta. They express their joy at the prospect of once again hearing wedding bells and experiencing happiness within the Luthra household.

Listening to the conversation, Nidhi contemplates her plan, vowing to make Preeta's life difficult upon her return. Meanwhile, Preeta and Mohit arrive at what appears to be a series of warehouses, with Preeta actively searching for any potential clues. Mohit, inquisitive, questions her about her actions, to which Preeta explains that Shrishti's love for detective novels may have led her to leave some hints behind. In another part of the story, Rajveer receives an unexpected call, learning that his mother has been kidnapped. Reacting swiftly, he rushes to rescue his mother from the perilous situation. The episode ends.

This episode was viewed on Zee5.