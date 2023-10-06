Kundali Bhagya written update, October 6: Rajveer confesses his feelings for Palki

In the recent episode of Kundali Bhagya, Rajveer and Shanaya are locked up in the room and have a serious argument. Rajveer keeps saying that Shanaya doesn't behave properly and always roams around Shaurya. She dresses in an absurd way that catches attention to her. Shanaya feels humiliated and starts shouting at Rajveer. She tells him to stop talking, or else she will not spare him. They almost have a physical fight and Shanaya literary pounces at Rajveer as if she will kill him. Later Rajveer apologises to Shanaya for commenting on her clothes. Shaurya from the outside sees all this and smiles. He thinks they will end up humiliating each other in front of everyone.

Shrishti catches an auto and gets a call from Gurpreet saying why she left in a hurry. Shrishti tells her that Nidhi will do something to Rajveer to hurt Preeta. Gurpreet assures her that she mustn't take anything from Nidhi's threat. Shrishti convinces her saying that she has already harmed enough Preeta di and can do something wrong to Rajveer. She cuts the phone. Preeta on the other hand is cooking dinner when she realises that Shristhi is not around. She calls her and Rajveer but nobody answers. She asks Gurpreet about Shristhi that she has gone to the market to buy something. Preeta is already worried since something happened. She tells Gurpreet to take care of the house as she is going to find Rajveer.

Everyone in the hall is waiting for Shaurya, but he is nowhere to be seen. Banni Dadi, Karina Bua, and Mahest all are excited to know what has Shaurya planned. Karan seems to look proud about what he did and Rishabh is also feeling great. Nidhi and Arohi enter and Kavya asks them where they have been. Nidhi says that they went to the Dahi Handi in the temple. rishabh questions them that were not the house decorations good and Nidhi says that it was the first time she saw a temple. Later Nidhi asks why the is a projector in the hall and Karina says that Shaurya has planned something. Nidhi is excited about Shaurya's plan.

Shaurya once again goes to check on Rajveer and Shanaya. Plaki suspects that Shaurya is up to something and falls on him. Nidhi sees this and stops her. Palki confronts her saying that she is not doing what Nidhi is thinking but Nidhi tells her to leave. Palki is confused as to why she said so many things. Shanaya and Rajveer are still arguing. Shanaya goes to the washroom. Palki sees Rajveer in the room on the bed, dizzy. As she is about to wake him up her dupatta falls and she picks it up. Shanaya comes out of the bathroom seeing the door leaves.

Now Palki and Rajveer are in the room. Shanaya comes to Shaurya in his room. Shaurya is shocked to see her out and asks her to go back but she doesn't agree. She accidently locks the door and now both are in the room. Shanaya tries to convince Shaurya that he loves her and follows her. Shaurya tries to reason her but she drags him in the corner wanting an answer. He says yes but only to keep her distant for a while and accidentally Shaurya plays the projector on. Everybody sees this and wonders what are Palki and Rajveer doing.

Rajveer sees Palki and confesses his feelings to her and Palki also reciprocates. Everybody seems to be happy.

