Kundali Bhagya Written Update,August 15: Shanaya asks Palki if she likes Rajveer

In today’s episode, Nidhi eavesdrops on a conversation between Shrishti and Preeta, where they are criticizing her. Infuriated by their remarks, she resolves not to let them off easily. Wondering why they are discussing the temple and not a personal plan, she mistakenly drops her phone, but Shrishti and Preeta saw her actions. Nidhi hastily picks up her phone, but it's too late. Caught red-handed, Nidhi finds herself in an argument with Shrishti and Preeta. In retaliation, Nidhi insults their poor status, and Preeta supports Shrishti. Shrishti threatens to expose Nidhi's true nature to the Luthra family, prompting Preeta to vow to do so today itself. Frustrated, Nidhi departs, acknowledging her fault in the situation. Preeta labels her as cunning.

Meanwhile, Rajveer questions Mahesh about Bani. Mahesh reveals his plan to skip the office due to the impending scolding he anticipates from Bani. He asks Rajveer to take care of the files and sends him away. Later, Mahesh got a call and he realized that he needed the files back and called Shaurya and him to retrieve them from Rajveer's place.

Rajveer reaches home and then meets Palki. Shanay saw their affection for each other. Shaurya reaches Rajveer's home and asks for the files, Rajveer refuses initially but ultimately complies after Mahesh's message.

Shanaya questions Palki about Rajveer and Shaurya's work connection, revealing that they both work for Luthra Industries. Shanaya questions Palki about why she didn't mention Shaurya and Rajveer's association earlier. Palki explains her reluctance to discuss Shaurya and advises Shanaya to avoid the topic. Shanaya asks Palki if she likes Rajveer. Palki denies it.

Shanaya seeks Daljeet's assistance in winning Shaurya's heart, to which Daljeet warns her about Shaurya's nature.

In another scenario, Aarohi asks Nidhi to kill Preeta, emphasizing that her demise could end Nidhi's problems. Aarohi encourages Nidhi to take drastic action against Preeta. Meanwhile, Shanaya seeks Daljeet’s help as she wants to marry Shaurya and enters Luthra's family Daljeet cautions her about Shaurya but eventually imparts tips on winning him over.

Karan and Rishabh visit Bani (grandmother), who expresses her wish to go to a garden, sing, and dance. Despite their laughter, she fondly mentions Palki's care for her.

