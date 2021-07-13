Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye SPOILER: Randheer to confess his love for Amrit to Nalini

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye makers are coming up with high voltage drama. Randheer is going to confess his feelings for Amrit knowing the fact that she is a widow.

The Sony channel popular show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye is entertaining the audience to the fullest. The show is keeping the audience hooked to the television screen from the regular twists. The show features Gracy Goswamy and Zaan Khan in lead roles and focuses on a fictional love story during the pre-independence period. However, reports were claiming that the show will be replaced by Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Recently, Gurdeep Kohli has also entered the show and is seen playing a negative role.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, viewers will see that Amrit is sad and continues to write love stories even as a widow. Nalini is convinced that she is now eyeing her younger son Randheer. Soon, Randheer will be seen confessing his love for Amrit to Nalini and be hopeful that Nalini sees their true love. But this will bring more tension. Speaking about the sequence, Zaan Khan said, “Randheer and Amrit's love is very magnetic yet, pure and innocent. It only grows barring what the circumstances around them are. Randheer is determined to confess his love for Amrit to Nalini.”

“The sequence is quite intense because there are a lot of difficulties that both, Amrit & Randheer will be facing. While our relationship is very different on-screen, off-screen we are great buddies and share a tight bond. Gracy is like my best friend and I hope viewers enjoy the episode as much as we enjoyed shooting it,” he added.

Also Read: Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye actress Gracy Goswami listened to old radio station and jockeys for authenticity

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×