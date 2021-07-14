Maddam Sir SPOILERS: How will Haseena save the Mahila Police Thana from being shut down permanently?

Maddam Sir story revolves around four lady police officers and how they solve cases in order to maintain law and order in the city.

The Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir is winning the hearts of the viewers from its different storyline. It is about four lady police officers who are solving cases with their superb daring attitude. The show features Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Sonali Naik, Bhavika Sharma, Priyanshu Singh, Ajay Jadhav, and Rahil Azam in the main prominent roles. In the current track, we saw Karishma is appointed to lead an investigation against Mahila Police Thana. The report she submitted to the head department mentioned that Haseena's decisions are based on feelings.

The report further mentions that her biased feelings are the root cause for the fallout in Master Ji case. Post Karishma's report, the department decides that Mahila Police Thana should be shut down, and this decision will be in the hands of DSP Anubhav Singh (Rahil Azam). Now it will be really interesting to see how Haseena will save the Mahila Police Thana. Will Karishma's report lead to the shutting down of Mahila Police Thana? The show is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience.

Gulki Joshi who essays the role of Haseena says, “Haseena Mallik is heartbroken after hearing the news of her Mahila Police Thana being shut down. The Mahila Police Thana is extremely close to Haseena Mallik and she will do everything within her capacity to save it from shutting down. But the most crucial question at the moment is, how? There are a lot of challenges lying ahead and it guarantees to keep the audience hooked too as we march on towards our endeavour to save the Mahila Police Thana from shutting down.”

Yukti Kapoor who essays the role of Karishma said, “It would be very shocking for Karishma as well when she will hear that her report became the core reason for Mahila Police Thana to shut down. Despite the cold war with Haseena, Karishma has always given her heart and soul to her work, and it would be heart-breaking for her to see Mahila Police Thana shutting down. The viewers should get ready as the upcoming episodes would be full of emotions where Karishma would try her best to make the Mahila Police Thana not to shut down."

