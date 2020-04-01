Maharaj Ki Jai Ho Written Update, April 1, 2020: Sanjay gets into huge trouble

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho Written Update: Pranpriye stops Shakuni from committing suicide. On the other hand, Sanjay got kidnapped by Sunaina for being Dhritarashtra’s warrior.

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho begins with Shakuni trying to commit suicide because of Dhritarashtra’s behavior but Pranpriye saves him from doing this. The latter gives him a solution to bring back his black money. Dhritarashtra accidentally enters Shakuni's room and assumes Pranapriya as a statue. On the other hand, Sanjay meets Sunaina and asks her to give him all the stolen money. Later on, He dreams to get romantic with the latter but ends up getting kidnapped.

D’Souza gets to see Shakuni transferring his black money into white and trying to give a fake necklace to Gandhari. Shakuni questions the former about hearing his conversation but D’Souza manages to handle him with his trick. Meanwhile, Sanjay gets surprised to see Sunaina behind his kidnapping and requests the latter to leave him. Pranpriye sees Shakuni and assumes that he is committing suicide again. He then informs Shakuni about Sanjay’s kidnap and suggests him to save him from the kidnappers.

Sanjay requests Sunaina to include him in her gang. Sunaina orders her men to kill the latter. Just then, Shakuni arrives at Sunaina’s place and saves Sanjay but gets the latter into another problem. Shakuni feels happy for catching Sunaina while Pranpriye informs the former about the cancelation of demonetization. He also tells Shakuni that his hypocritical brother has run away with all the money which makes the latter shocked. Later on, Sanjay screams loudly to save him from the fire.

