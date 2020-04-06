Maharaj Ki Jai Ho Written Update, April 6, 2020: Suryabhan announces death penalty for Sanjay

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho Written Update: Suryabhan punishes Sanjay for his crime while Sunaina refuses the latter. Later on, Shakuni makes an evil plan for Dhritarashtra.

The show resumes with Suryabhan enjoying dance in his palace. He orders his commander to tell him the name of the most beautiful dancer after which the commander informs him that she is Suryabhan’s son Pratap. Suryabhan scolds Pratap for the same and questions Acharya Shanicharya for Pratap’s such actions. Acharya informs the former about Pratap’s interest lies in being kind. Pratap runs from the sabha while Suryabhan declares the punishment for Shanicharya.

Later on, Sunaina brings Sanjay to Suryabhan which makes the latter happy. Suryabhan speaks to Sanjay and orders to bring magical vehicles for him but the latter refuses to do so. A while later, he puts Sanjay behind the bars while Mandakini asks D’Souza to clean her room. Shakuni tries to flirt with D’Souza. He shares his happiness with Pranpriye of getting rid of Sanjay. And now, he decides a plan to get rid of Dhritarashtra too.

Dhritarashtra and Gandhari spend some time together. Just then, Shakuni enters and tells about his morning dream. Dhritarashtra refuses to kill the lion but Pranpriye helps Shakuni in executing his plan. Meanwhile, Pratap apologizes to Shanicharya for his actions after which Sanjay asks him to open the door of the bar. They try to escape while Suryabhan comes and announces the death penalty for Sanjay. Sunaina comes and rescues Sanjay from Suryabhan.

Shakuni brings Dhritarashtra in the jungle to kill the lion. Sanjay leaves from the palace with Shanicharya and Sunaina but leaves Shanicharya in his way. Shakuni comes to Dhritarashtra’s commander and announces Dhritarashtra dead which makes everyone shocked.

