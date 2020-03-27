Maharaj Ki Jai Ho Written Update, March 27, 2020: Dhritarashtra surprises everyone in the match

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho Written Update: Suryabhan kidnaps Sanjay to win the match. Later on, Dhritarashtra’s move surprises everyone in the field.

The episode starts with Suryabhan asking his Senapati about the arrival of Sanjay. Senapati confuses the former after which Suryabhan slaps him. Dhritarashtra looks for Sanjay while Shakuni tries to provoke him against the latter. Dhritarashtra asks everyone to start the game without Sanjay and goes forward first. Arjun and Bheem tear off Dhritarashtra’s dhoti after which he orders Shakuni to bring another one for him anyhow. He goes to the washroom but is locked inside by Bheem and Arjun.

On the other hand, Sanjay asks the soldiers to leave him before he misses his black hole. He requests his colleague to leave him but then the latter receives an order to break his leg. Meanwhile, Sunaina comes and saves Sanjay from him. Everyone waits for Dhritarashtra after which Mahamantri announces the beginning of the game. Sunaina tries to threaten Sanjay but D’Souza reaches there and saves him. Bheem defeats Suryabhan’s team after which Sanjay enters the field for the game.

D’Souza waits for Sanjay’s return while the latter plays well from Dhritarashtra’s team. Shakuni gets out of the game on Suryabhan’s request. Sanjay leaves midway after receiving D’Souza’s message. Suryabhan suggests making him the winner but Bheem brings Dhritarastra back in the field. Sanjay meets D’Souza and moves towards the black hole to return to the future. Dhritarashtra hits a six which surprises everyone while Sanjay and D’Souza get stuck in Hastinapur again.

Credits :Star Plus

