Maharaj Ki Jai Ho Written Update, March 31, 2020: Dhritarashtra gets upset with Sanjay

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho Written Update: Suryabhan sends his soldiers to catch D’Souza. Gandhari gets upset with Shakuni and Dhritarashtra for not receiving her necklace.

The show starts with Suryabhan asking his Senapati to go to Hastinapur wearing a mask but the latter refuses to do so. Afterward, Suryabhan declares punishment to the inventor of the mask. He also does not like the invention of D'Souza after which D’Souza winds him with a fan, which makes Suryabhan happy. On the other hand, Dhritarashtra gives the responsibility of bringing Chandrahar to Shakuni, after getting upset with Sanjay. Shakuni gets happy after hearing Dhritarashtra's decision.

Dhritarashtra feels unhappy when Suryabhan arrives at Hastinapur. Suryabhan shows the wind fan to Dhritarashtra but gets angry when receives an electric shock. He orders the soldiers to find D’Souza while Shakuni meets the latter in his way. Shakuni tries to flirt with him and gets into another problem. Gandhari gets angry with Shakuni and scolds him for being irresponsible. Later on, D’Souza informs Sanjay about moving to Suryagarh. Dhritarashtra tries to convince Gandhari to not get disheartened for not receiving the necklace.

Sanjay comes up with an idea of demonetization to Dhritarashtra for getting all the stolen money back. Sanjay explains the process with Shakuni’s example which makes the latter scared. D’Souza tells Sanjay that Suryabhan respects the scientist that’s why he is going to him. Sanjay tries to convince him but the latter leaves in anger. D’Souza watches his poster and tries to hide from the soldiers. Sanjay helps D’Souza in the same after which the latter changes his get up again. Later, Sanjay receives a surprising letter.

Credits :Star Plus

