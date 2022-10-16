Main Hoon Aparajita: Disha decides to teach a lesson to Mohini and Akshay
This episode can be watched digitally, on its respective OTT platform.
Chavi tells Disha and Asha that it must be Mohini's plan to kick them out of their house. Disha comments that Akshay isn’t naive to follow Mohini's plans and words all the time. Aparajita comes there and tells Disha to tear a dupatta if needed to calm herself down. She tears it and vents out her anger.
She then gives her 4 dupattas but Disha is unable to tear it. Aparajita mentions that the 4 dupattas symoblise them and nothing can tear them down. They hug emotionally. She asks them all to sleep as they have to bring the Goddess’ Durga’s idol the next day. Aparajita is about to place the Godess’ in the puja room but then Mohini also comes and joins her. Disha gets angry.
Aparajita brings aarti and informs Mohini lets do navratri aarti together. Mohini struggles to perform the aarti properly. Akshay helps her. Disha, Asha and Chavi stand by Aparajita's side to do aarti. Aparajita welcomes Gaurav. He tells Aparajita that he checked all the legal papers of the property and concludes that Akshay can't throw Aparajita out. Aparajita tells Disha that they can get a stay order if someone tries to kick them out. Disha tells Chavi that they should teach people a lesson. Chavi feels tensed seeing Veer. Disha asks her who is he but she doesn't tell her. Later, Disha wakes Asha up to teach Mohini and Akshay a lesson as it’s necessary. They enter Akshay's room and throw garbage around him and Mohini. He wakes up to the noise and they swiftly hide beside the bed.
Also read: Main Hoon Aparajita: Disha reveals Mohini and Akshay's plan of throwing them out of the house