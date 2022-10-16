Main Hoon Aparajita: Disha decides to teach a lesson to Mohini and Akshay

Chavi tells Disha and Asha that it must be Mohini's plan to kick them out of their house. Disha comments that Akshay isn’t naive to follow Mohini's plans and words all the time. Aparajita comes there and tells Disha to tear a dupatta if needed to calm herself down. She tears it and vents out her anger.

She then gives her 4 dupattas but Disha is unable to tear it. Aparajita mentions that the 4 dupattas symoblise them and nothing can tear them down. They hug emotionally. She asks them all to sleep as they have to bring the Goddess’ Durga’s idol the next day. Aparajita is about to place the Godess’ in the puja room but then Mohini also comes and joins her. Disha gets angry.