Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILER: Finally Pratigya will confront Meera on Vat Savitri festival

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is gearing for a major twist. The lead actress Pratigya will be left with no other option but to come in front of everyone. Till now Thakurs don’t know that she is alive.

The Star Bharat’s show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 will witness a major drama in the coming episodes. Recently the viewers saw that lead actress Pratigya was trying to get close to Krishna by becoming his secretary and even Krishna could feel a connection with her, but that's going to change now. But Meera and the Thakurs are unaware that Pratigya has joined Krishna as his secretary. However, seeing Krishna's closeness to his secretary Meera decides to take a big step.

She tells Krishna that until he fires his secretary she won't eat anything. Krishna had no option but to ask Pratigya to quit. In fact, when Pratigya calls up Krishna, Meera picks up the call and asks her to stay away from her husband. This leaves Pratigya devastated and she tells Kesar that now she will confront Meera. To note, Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll's chemistry is very much love by the audience. And during the "Vat Savitri" puja, Pratigya also dresses up and meets Meera.

How will this meeting end? Will Meera be shocked to see Pratigya alive? Will, she let her come back to the job? To know what happens next keep watching "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2".

Produced under Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions, "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2" is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer. It features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Bhumika Gurung, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, Ashish Kapoor and Aalika Sheikh.

