Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILER: Krishna asks family members about the truth of his marriage

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 show will be entertaining the fans a lot as now Krishna is remembering things. He is having doubts about his marriage to Meera.

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is gearing up for a major drama. Till now, we have seen that Thakur’s are trying hard to save the truth behind Krishna and Meera’s marriage. They don’t want to know that they were behind his accident because of which he lost his memory. But Krishna's memory is coming back slowly and he every time sees Pratigya as his wife in flashback. But he is confused about the truth. On the other side, Pratigya is struggling to get Krishna's memory back.

In the recent episode, we saw that Krishna tells Pratigya that he saw her as the bride in his flashbacks and feels this is cheating on Meera. Pratigya somehow convinces him, and he starts talking to her again. Later, Pratigya asks Meera about her wedding pictures. She has no answers for that. Though Amma Ji tries to change the topic, Krishna raises the question and tells Meera that he doubts whether they were ever married. What will Meera do to convince Krishna?

Will she be able to show pictures? Everyone knows that they are not married and Pratigya is Krishna’s real wife. But they are not telling him the truth. They also tried to get Meera and Krishna married forcefully but it was stopped midway because of police intervention.

The show features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Tina Phillip, Anupam Shyam, Tina Phillip, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh.

