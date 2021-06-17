Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILER: Krishna brings Pratigya home; How will Meera separate them?

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 features Arhaan Behll and Pooja Gor in the lead role. The show airs on Star Bharat.

Just like its previous season the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is successfully entertaining the audience with its family drama. The show is about a woman who is against wrongdoing and how she fights with in-laws. Already viewers have witnessed a lot of drama in the show but it looks like the makers have planned for more shocks. Yes, you are reading right. In upcoming episodes, viewers will be seeing more twists. As per the current track, Pratigya has finally entered the Thakurs home.

It happened that Krishna saved her from some goons sent by Sajjan Singh. He brings her home leaving everyone in shock. And now the family knows she is alive which was a secret till now. And her only purpose is to bring Krishna's memory back. Her in-laws try to make her leave the house. But Krishna insisted that she stays with them and even bring her clothes from her house. Pratigya also meets her kids Garv and Kriti, but they refuse to even talk to her because the last thing they remember was she betrayed Krishna.

The truth about how Amma Ji faked Pratigya's blood cancer is still unknown by everyone. On the other Meera uses the kids to tell Pratigya that even her kids don't want to see her, but she tells her that the truth will be out soon. While all this is happening, Aadarsh sides with the Thakurs leaving Pratigya shocked. She expected him to support her, but instead, he asks her to leave the house.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Pratigya asking Krishna why he cares for her so much. She will then call his name and hug him. What will Meera do now? How will she keep Krishna away from Pratigya? To know what happens next keep watching "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2".

