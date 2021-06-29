Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILER: Krishna’s memory is coming back; Sees Pratigya’s face as bride in flashback

Viewers will witness a major drama in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. Krishna's memory is returning which is dangerous for his family.

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is coming up with new twists and turns. The makers are showing that the lead actor Krishna's memory is coming back but slowly. He is not remembering anything till now about his past. But his wife Pratigya is trying hard. Currently, the whole family is tensed as then he will bring Pratigya back home. They don’t like her at all and want to leave the house. As the current track, Krishna is seen getting married to Meera.

But during the wedding, he started getting a flashback of his wedding with Pratigya and he fell unconscious. The doctor then informed them Krishna will soon get back his memory. This was good news for Pratigya, but the Singhs felt miserable. Now that they know the Pratigya's presence can help Krishna regain his memory, they would not like to take any risk, as that would mean their truth about lying to Krishna about his kids and wife will be out.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Krishna starts to ignore Pratigya. On being asked, he tells her that it feels like he is cheating on his wife Meera because he saw her face as the bride in the flashback. What will Pratigya do next? How will she help get Krishna's memory back? Will the Singhs be quiet about it? To know what happens next keep watching "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2".

The show features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Tina Phillip, Anupam Shyam, Tina Phillip, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh.

