Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILER: Meera forges marriage certificate; Krishna asks Pratigya to leave house

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 makers have brought major drama ahead. Krishna selected Meera over Pratigya.

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is getting exciting with each passing day. Makers are bringing more twists to the show which is keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. In the show, the current track shows Krishna has lost his memory and believes that Meera is his wife. But in reality, she is not and Pratigya is his wife. Meera is playing her game as she loves Krishna a lot and hates Pratigya. She is trying hard to remove her.

On the other hand, Krishna has grown suspicious about his marriage to Meera. Pratigya seemed to be a little relieved with this but Meera very cleverly forged her and Krishna's marriage certificate with Aadarsh's help. While this came as a shock to Pratigya, Meera on the other hand asked Krishna that he needs to choose between her and Pratigya. With no other way out left, Krishna asks Pratigya to leave. But Pratigya is worried that if she leaves then she will never be able to get Krishna's memory back.

While other family members will rejoice by the decision of Krishna and thinks that finally Pratigya will go now. Meera feels that she has finally got rid of Pratigya but will Pratigya give up on Krishna so easily? In the upcoming episode, we will see that Pratigya tries to recreate the memories that she and Krishna shared. And Krishna remembers that when the accident happened Pratigya was with him in the car. Will he remember everything? To know what happens next keep watching the show.

Produced under Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions, "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2" is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer. It features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Tina Phillip, Anupam Shyam, Tina Phillip, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh. The show airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

