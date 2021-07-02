Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILER: Pratigya tries to recreate memories with Krishna but the plan backfires

Krishna asks Pratigya to leave his home hence, she tries to bring back his memories by taking him to the temple they had gone to, before the accident. Krishna has flashbacks but he feels he has cheated on Meera.

In the recent episodes of the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Meera has been living in Krishna’s home against the will of his family. But now Krishna asked her to leave the house. This leaves her perplexed as she knows that if she is away from him, she will not be able to bring his memory back. Hence, she tries to recreate the memories with Krishna by taking him to the same temple they had gone to before the accident took place. She also puts colors on his face to remind him of the last holi they celebrated together.

Krishna gets flashbacks of those events and after some time he realizes that Pratigya was with him when he met with a major accident. Pratigya is elated to see him remember her. She tells him that she was also badly injured and went into a coma for one and a half years. But Krishna takes the situation in a very different way than expected by her.

Krishna becomes very upset as he feels that he has been cheating on Meera for a long time. He feels disgusted with himself. Pratigya becomes worried about seeing this reaction as she had expected that he will realize that he is married to her.

We will see in the upcoming episodes how she will be convincing Krishna to make him understand that he was never cheating on Meera and that his family is taking advantage of his memory loss.

The show is created under the banner of Director's Kut Productions and features distinguished actors like Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Tina Phillip, Anupam Shyam, Tina Phillip, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh.

