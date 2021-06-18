Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILER: Thakur family decides to get Krishna & Meera married; What will Pratigya do?

Pratigya and Krishna are coming close again and this is not being liked by the Thakur family. Read on to know more.

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 one of the most popular shows on Indian television sets. The show's plot is very different from a normal saas-bahu drama and its interesting plot has kept the audience engaged. In the latest plot, it is shown that the Thakur family is threatened by the entry of Pratigya into their house. The family feels that if Pratigya can bring back the memory of Krishna, then he may become his older self, and then he might do everything that Pratigya will say and it may risk his life. Hence, the family decides to separate both of them. But, it is also shown that Krishna is falling for Pratigya.

The Thakurs decide to get Krishna married to Meera, hence they devise a plan to get Krishna and Pratigya divorced. They forge some documents for the same. To humiliate Pratigya, the family tells Krishna to put sindoor on Meera’s forehead. They tell him that it's their wedding anniversary so they should perform all wedding rituals once again.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown that Pratigya is missing from the house and she gets a call that informs her that her husband Krishna is getting married. Now how will Pratigya stop the wedding and will she be able to get back Krishna’s memory? It will be shown in the coming episodes.

The main cast of the show includes features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Bhumika Gurung, Anupam Shyam, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

