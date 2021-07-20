Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Amma Ji tries to stop Krishna from meeting Pratigya; Will she succeed?

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 has been keeping the audience hooked to the television screen. The current track is showing Krishna is getting his memory back slowly.

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is getting more interesting with each episode. Krishna, whose memory has gone, is now trying to remember everything. He already doubts everyone but does not have evidence against anyone. On other hand, Pratigya is waiting to surprise Krishna on his birthday. But her plans get spoiled as Meera spiked his drink and made Krishna fell asleep. But the next day, Krishna tells Pratigya what had happened and she forgives him. Seeing the family, Pratigya decides to give a final try to get Krishna's memory back and asks Aadarsh and Kesar to help her.

Pratigya leaves a note for Krishna asking him to meet at a restaurant, but Meera gets hold of the letter and asks Amma Ji to stop him. Amma Ji asks Krishna to swear to her that he won't go outside. Krishna had no option left but to say yes. This leaves Kesar and Aadarsh worried. They meet Pratigya and tell her what happened at home. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Krishna comes to the restaurant and as a performance Pratigya enacts their life together till the accident.

Krishna's memory is back. But how did Krishna manage to get out of the house? And what will he do after his memory comes back? To know what happens next keep watching the show. The show features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Tina Phillip, Anupam Shyam, Tina Phillip, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh.

Also Read: Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Krishna’s memory to come back

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×