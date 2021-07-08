Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Ammaji accuses Pratigya of stealing her bangle

Ammaji accuses Pratigya of stealing her bangle and forces her to return it. Krishna confesses that he gifted it to her, which makes Meera angry.

In the recent episodes, it is shown in "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2" that Krishna developed a soft corner for Pratigya. She is also putting efforts to help Krishna remember his memory. When Krishna stops talking to her, she puts her hand over a candle. Seeing her doing this, Krishna immediately gets first aid box, which reminds him of the day of Holikadahan, when he had also burned his hand as Pratigya was talking to him.

Later, Krishna gifts Pratigya a bangle that he had bought. He also tells her that even though, he went out for shopping with Meera, he was still thinking about her.

It is shown that the next day, Meera has worn all the jewellery that Krishna got for her and shows off in front of Pratigya. She had also worn the bangle given to her by Krishna, and seeing that Ammaji accuses her of stealing her bangle. Pratigya does not tell her who gave the bangle to protect Krishna from getting into trouble.

When Krishna sees that Ammaji is forcing Pratigya to take out the bangle, he reveals to them that he had given the bangle to her. On hearing this, Meera becomes enraged and she throws all her jewellery. She gets angry at Krishna for buying things for other woman. Hearing this, Krishna raises his hand on her, but Pratigya stops him.

Later, Meera is seen burning all the clothes of Pratigya and tells her that she will not let her get close to Krishna.

The show features actors including Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Tina Phillip, Anupam Shyam, Tina Phillip, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh.

