Mann ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Ammaji gives maid's clothes to Pratigya & tries to defame her character

Ammaji plans to defame Pratigya by asking Adarsh to become friends with her. Read on to know more.

In the recent episode of the show Mann ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Meera became jealous and angry as Krishna had gifted Pratigya a diamond bracelet. In rage, she takes all the clothes of Pratigya and sets them on fire. She also threatens her saying she will destroy all her plans for coming close to Krishna. Later, Ammaji gives the clothes of their maid to Pratigya. Seeing her wear those clothes, Krishna asks her why she did that. Ammaji tells him that Meera burnt all clothes of Pratigya, so Krishna gives a saree to her. Interestingly, it was the same saree that he had given to her before he had lost his memory.

Now Ammaji and Sajjan Singh devise a new plan to drive her out of the life of Krishna. They ask Adarsh to become friends with Pratigya and show that she is a characterless woman in front of Krishna. But Adarsh tells this to Pratigya and asks her to maintain a distance from him.

In the upcoming episode, it will be shown that Krishna will be looking for Pratigya, and Ammaji informs him that she went for shopping with Adarsh. Now how will Krishna react to it? Find out in the upcoming episode.

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is produced by Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions. The actors of the show are Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Tina Phillip, Anupam Shyam, Tina Phillip, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

