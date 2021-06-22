Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Ammaji vows to oust Pratigya from Thakur home; Garv & Kriti get kidnapped

Ammaji blames Pratigya for starting a fire in the room and kidnapping of Garv and Kriti.

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 has brought a new twist in the story with the entry of Pratigya in the Thakur house. Krishna brings her to his home, but the family is displeased with her presence. Ammaji starts a fire in a room and blames Pratigya for it. She tells everyone that Pratigya was trying to kill her. But somehow Pratigya manages to bring herself out of the situation and she vows to not give up so easily and not let the Thakur family make her leave the house. Ammaji then swears to do everything to make Krishna hate her.

In another scene, it is shown that Kriti and Garv are playing in the house and Pratigya wants to play with them. But the kids do not involve her, so Ammaji convinces them to play with her. She asks them to go out with her. Ammaji and Sajjan Thakur hence make Pratigya leave the house.

As Pratigya and the kids go out, their car is attacked by goons and the kids are kidnapped. The goons hit Pratigya on her head and she becomes unconscious.

In the upcoming episode, it will be shown that Pratigya goes to Krishna to tell him everything that happened but he does not believe her.

The daily soap is very popular among the audience for its interesting plot and entertaining twists. The show's star cast includes Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Bhumika Gurung, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma and Aalika Sheikh.

