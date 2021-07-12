Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Krishna becomes jealous as Pratigya goes for shopping with Adarsh

The popular show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is keeping the audience hooked to the television screen. Arhaan Behll and Pooja Gor feature in the lead role. Their chemistry was loved by the audience in the first season also. And in the second season too, they have successfully managed to win hearts. The second season has also been hailed by fans. It is currently one of the most watched shows on television. Makers are bringing in lot of twists and turns in the show.

It is currently focusing on the Thakur family members, who are trying to create hurdles in Pratigya's way so that she never comes close to Krishna and he doesn't get his memory back. After Meera burnt Pratigya's clothes, Krishna tells her that he will take her out to buy new ones. But when Adarsh offers to take her out, Ammaji takes it as a good opportunity to create a misunderstanding between Pratigya and Krishna. She tells Krishna that Pratigya has gone shopping with Adarsh.

When Krishna calls Pratigya and asks her why she went with Adarsh, Pratigya tells him that she will come home and talk to him. And when she returns, she somehow manages to calm down Krishna. Later, to create more confusion, Ammaji locks Adarsh and Pratigya in a storeroom. How will Krishna react to this? Keep watching Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2.

Tina Phillip, Anupam Shyam, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh are also seen in pivotal roles. The show airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.