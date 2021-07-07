Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Krishna gifts Pratigya a bracelet; Meera burns her clothes in anger

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya is currently getting more interesting day by day. Pratigya is trying very hard to make Krishna remember everything. Will she be successful?

The Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya season 2 is keeping the audience hooked with its interesting storyline. In the show, viewers are seeing that Krishna has lost his memory and his family has made him believe that Meera is his wife. But in reality, Pratigya is his wife and he has two children also. She is struggling hard to win her husband back. She is trying everything possible to make Krishna remember that she is his wife. Recently, we saw that Krishna tries to make Pratigya feel jealous by feeding Meera in front of her and also praising her.

This upsets Pratigya. But Kesar asks her to apologize to Krishna the same way he used to apologize to her. In the upcoming episode, we will see Meera shouting at Garv and Kriti. Pratigya sees this and calls her selfish. She later apologizes to Krishna by keeping her palm over a burning diya. When Krishna sees this, he asks her "Babu are you ok?" Krishna then gives her the bracelet which he bought for her. And in a fit of rage Meera burns Pratigya's clothes.

How will Krishna react to this? To know what happens next keep watching Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. The show features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Tina Phillip, Anupam Shyam, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma and Aalika Sheikh. The show is being led by Pearl Grey and produced under Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions. It airs on Star Bharat.

