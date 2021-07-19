Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Krishna’s memory to come back

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is gearing up for a major twist in the upcoming episodes. The viewers will finally see reuniting of the Krishna and Pratigya.

The popular show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is keeping the audience hooked to the television screen. The current track is gaining immense popularity to the show. The show features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor in the lead role. However, the makers have decided to bring a major twist to the show. We are currently seeing that Krishna’s memory is gone. He does not remember anything and doesn’t even recognise his wife Pratigya. But she is trying her level best. And now it looks like the wait is ended.

Krishna and Pratigya's fans can finally cheer now as the couple will be reunited soon. Recently, we saw that Sajjan Singh tried to get Pratigya killed, but his plan failed miserably. Later, Kriti informs everyone that it was all Sajjan Singh's plan. While telling Krishna so, she calls him 'papa', and Amma Ji tries to get hold of the situation by saying that she is in shock and is blabbering things. Later, Meera tries to put chili powder in Kriti and Garv's mouths, but Pratigya saves them. She slaps Meera and asks her to stay away from her kids.

Garv and Kriti realise their mistake and apologise to Pratigya for being rude to her when all this was actually someone else's mistake. Krishna hears them calling her 'mumma', and plans to get their DNA test done. Pratigya now plans to surprise Krishna on his birthday but Meera spikes his drink so that he can not meet her. Pratigya is shocked to see Krishna with Meera.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Pratigya enacts her and Krishna's love story and how the family betrayed them. And it worked as Krishna gets his memory back. What will Krishna do next? Will he go against his family for keeping him away from his wife and kids?

