Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Krishna takes a stand for Pratigya; Ammaji blames her for starting the fire

Pratigya gets curious about the marriage of Krishna and Meera. She and Krishna save the life of Ammaji from fire but Ammaji blames her for it.

The show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 storyline has been intriguing since it began. The recent plot of the budding romance between Krishna and Pratigya, played by Arhaan Behll and Pooja Gor, has been appreciated by the fans of the show. In the recent plot, it was shown that Krishna brings Pratigya to his home, which is not liked by his family. The Thakur family feels threatened by her entry in the house and they try to oust her.

Later, it is shown that Pratigya asks Meera about how she got married to Krishna. But the family intervenes and asks Pratigya to mind her own business. Krishna overhears this and takes a stand for her as he tells the family to not make such a big issue because of the topic. Then, Pratigya sees Garv eating something that has brinjal, so she stops him. Krishna is shocked to see this, but she immediately manages to change the topic by saying it is her duty to be informed about her boss and his family.

In an upcoming episode, it will be shown that Ammaji gets locked inside a room, and somehow fire breaks there. Krishna and Pratigya are able to save her in the nick of time, but Ammaji blames her for starting the fire and putting her life in danger.

The future episodes will determine if Krishna believes Ammaji or Pratigya in the fire incident.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions. The talented cast of the show comprises Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Bhumika Gurung, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh.

