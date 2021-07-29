Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Meera tries to end her life after knowing about her miscarriage

In the upcoming episode of the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, the audience will see a major twist in the like of Meera. It was previously shown that Meera was jealous to see Pratigya sitting with everyone in the puja and when she sees her blissful with Krishna and the kids, she decides to end her life. She makes a plan to kill Pratigya by letting the water run in the bathroom and adding a live wire in it.

But unfortunately, her plan fails, as she slips due to that water in the bathroom. Pratigya immediately rushes there and tells Krishna to take her to the hospital. There everyone gets a shock when the doctors tell them about her miscarriage.

In another scene, it is shown that Pratigya asks Adarsha about his intentions. He opens up to her and says that he wants to take revenge on Komal as she had ruined his career and was responsible for his mother’s death. Komal overhears their conversation and becomes heartbroken on hearing the truth.

In the upcoming episode, it will be shown that Meera will get to know about her miscarriage and she will run out of her room. Everyone will look for her and it will be seen that she will try to jump off the roof.

It will be crucial to see if Pratigya and Krishna will be able to save her.