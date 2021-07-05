Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Pratigya SLAPS Krishna for calling her 'the other woman'

Krishna remembers being with Pratigya during the accident but thinks that he's cheating on Meera with her. He calls Pratigya the other woman and hurts her feelings.

The recent episodes of the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 are showing distress in the life of Pratigya. It is shown that her plans for bringing back the memory of Krishna fail. Pratigya had taken Krishna to the temple they had gone to before his accident to help him to remember her. On reaching there, Krishna recalled some memories of the accident and sees Pratigya in the flashback of the accident. He realises that Pratigya was with him during the accident.

However, he feels that he has been cheating on his wife Meera for a long time. On hearing this, Pratigya is heartbroken. In the further episodes, it will be seen that Pratigya will be seen going to the Thakur home, where Meera, Komal and Ammaji ask her to leave before Krishna changes his mind. But at the same time, Krishna will enter and he will be asking everyone to allow Pratigya to stay back. He will be saying that she has lost one and a half years of her life because of him and he wants to pay her back by doing this for her.

In the future episode, he will be seen calling Pratigya the other woman, which offends her and she slaps him. Now how will Krishna react to being slapped and will he allow Pratigya to stay in his home? The questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

It is one of the most popular shows on TV and features talented actors like Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Tina Phillip, Anupam Shyam, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh.

