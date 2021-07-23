Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Pratigya warns Meera about taking her to court

The audience is happy with the new twist in the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. Recently, we saw that after Krishna's memory comess back, he recognises Pratigya as his wife and they were very happy. He also comes to know about Meera’s plan and gets angry. He goes to his home with Pratigya and asks Meera to leave the house. Everyone is shocked on seeing Krishna’s behaviour. But to everyone’s surprise, Meera reveals that she is pregnant with Krishna’s child.

This comes as a shock to all. But knowing her, they realise she must be creating a new scene and Kesar pushed her out of the house. The next day, the police come to their home and tell them that a complaint has been filed against Krishna by Meera. They informed them that they got her test done and Meera is pregnant. Krishna still doesn't care, but Pratigya tells her that she can live in the guest room.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Meera tells Garv and Kriti that they will soon have a little brother or sister. Hearing this Pratigya tells her that if she continues with her drama she will take her to court for conspiring against her and acting like Krishna's wife when his real wife was still alive.

What will Meera do next? How will Pratigya and Krishna deal with this situation? The show features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Tina Phillip, Anupam Shyam, Aashish Kapoor, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, and Aalika Sheikh.

