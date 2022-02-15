Massi Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat hold Samisha close on her 2nd birthday: Limitless giggles, love & blessings

On February 13, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s family headed to Alibaugh to celebrate their daughter Samisha’s 2nd birthday. Shilpa’s mom and sister Shamita Shetty accompanied them and their two kids. Even Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat was spotted with the family. Shilpa and Raj’s daughter turned a year older today and the family organised a grand party in Alibaugh. Earlier today, the actress gave a sneak-peek into Samisha’s birthday celebrations. She shared a couple of videos and pictures of her daughter dressed like a fairy on her birthday.

Now, just a moment back, Raqesh Bapat also dropped several inside pictures from the celebrations. In one of the photographs, Raqesh, Shamita and Shilpa can be seen cutting the cake with Samisha, while in other one, Raqesh and massi Shamita held Samisha close for a cute snap. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Happy 2nd little star wish you a life full of limitless giggles, love and blessings #samishashettykundra” On the post, Shamita also dropped several red heart emoticons. Actors’ fans also wished the little girl a very Happy Birthday. One of the fans wrote, “Awww samisha looks so beautiful and cute.. such lovely pictures,” while the other one said, “Happy birthday cutie baby.”

Take a look:

Earlier today, Shilpa Shetty shared her daughter's adorable video on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, "MINE! YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2 #SamishaShettyKundra #birthdaygirl #TwoMuchHappiness #love #daughter #kids #grateful #blessed (sic)."

