MasterChef Tamil: Challenges to get tough in upcoming episodes; Sashi Anand Sridharan gets eliminated

The popular cooking reality show MasterChef Tamil has grabbed the attention of the audience from the very first episode. The show is hosted by the popular star Vijay Sethupathi and he has revealed the prestigious trophy for the season. He also uncovered the highly respected Chef coat. Vijay Sethupathi announced the cash prize of Rs.25 lakhs for the winner of the show in the recent episode.

The show started with a special butterfly mystery box challenge which had an exciting mix of ingredients like chicken, Java Plum (Nagapazham), Foxtail Millet (Thinai), Banana peppers (Mizhagai bajji), Pumpkin, Palm jaggery, Citron (Narthangai), and Mapillai Samba rice variety. The contestants had the option to cook any dish of their choice by selecting any four of the ingredients from the box.

Only two contestants were selected to get in the safety zone in the first round. The second round was full of spectacular dishes like Japanese flavor-inspired Congee, millet-infused Phirni, and a Jamun seared chicken course.

With the upcoming episodes, the show is going to get more competitive and challenging. The upcoming episode will be the pressure test which will be lead by Chef Kaushik Shankar. He had presented a Kozhukattai fusion recipe stuffed in banana mash titled En Arusuvai ulagam, in memory of his grandmother. There will also be the first elimination in the show, which will be of Sashi Anand Sridharan in the upcoming episode of the show.