Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Sangeet: Newlyweds set the stage on fire with jaw-dropping performances; WATCH

After their grand wedding in Goa, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s sangeet ceremony started with a bang. Glimpses from their rocking sangeet ceremony are out and we are sure it will melt your hearts. Mouni and Suraj’s friends were spotted posing for pictures, laughing, enjoying their beverages and even performing on several top Bollywood songs. Amid the glitz and glam, what caught our attention was the new bride Mouni who was a sight to behold in a golden lehenga. Unlike many, Mouni and Suraj decided to host their sangeet a day after their wedding. After an array of performances on their sangeet, Mouni appeared on the stage and grabbed all the eyeballs on her solo performances.

What came as a surprise was, Suraj entering on the stage and joining Mouni for a jaw-dropping performance. While the bride was shining in golden attire, Suraj complemented her as he donned a blue sherwani for the evening. Apart from the newlyweds, Rahul Shetty, Aashka Goradia Goble, Arjun Bijlani, and others were seen giving stunning performances.

Click HERE to see.

Click HERE to watch more performances.