Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, February 27, 2020: Paras talks about his bond with Jasleen

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Mayank gets offended with Shehnaaz's decision of taking Balraaj for the date. The latter asks him to not create any controversy. Read to know what happened in the house.

In the latest episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Jasleen and Balraaj discuss Mayank’s jealousy. Mayank claims that Shehnaaz is a biased person. Jasleen confronts Mayur for ignoring her and apologizes to him. Shehnaaz shares her happiness regarding the event while Paras talks about his and Jasleen’s bond. Navdeesh gets into a fight with Sanjana which makes everyone laugh on them. Paras answers Sanjana and asks her to calm down while Jasleen shouts on Balraj. Jasleen requests Mayur to forgive her.

Shehnaaz makes Mayank’s fun in front of everyone which makes Mayank offended. Shehbaaz surprises everyone with his game in which he asks contenders to show their smartness. Participants tell the good things of Shehnaaz and Paras while Indeep and Shehnaaz get into an argument with Mayank again. Mayank thinks that maybe Shehnaaz has some personal problems with her. Jasleen chooses Mayur over Paras, which makes Paras impressed. She admits that she had the most robust connection with him from the start.

Check out a glimpse of the episode below:

In the next round, Shehbaaz takes a self-defense class of the contenders in which he organizes a competition in the male participants. Afterward, Sanjana shares her feeling for Paras and gets aggressive when Navdeesh provokes her, somehow, Shehbaaz manages and calls Jasleen next. She informs about Sanjana’s clingy behavior towards Paras. Sanjana apologizes to Navdeesh and asks her to stop fighting. Later, everyone enjoys the pool party after which Jasleen is seen talking with Mayur.

