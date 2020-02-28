Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, February 28, 2020: Gautam get upset with Shehnaaz’s attitude

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Shehnaaz gets excited to meet her favorite Gautam Gulati in the house. Later, Gautam takes everyone’s class in a grilling way for which must read the update.

In the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s latest episode, it begins with the entry of Gautam Gulati as the host which makes Shehnaaz excited. Gautam praises Shehnaaz for her cuteness and tells the male contenders to participate in the fullest. Afterward, he discusses Paras and Shehnaaz’s photoshoot with their partners. Gautam gets upset with Shehnaaz’s behavior towards Mayank. He informs that no efforts are coming to each other from the male participants and Shehnaaz.

Gautam announces a grilling session and takes Balraaj’s class first at which Shehnaaz laughs on him. He asks Shehnaaz to show some efforts from her side too but she claims it as controversy stunt from Mayank’s side. Gautam asks her to not disrespect anyone as it’s not her show. Jasleen shares about her date with Paras where she blames Balraaj for getting in between them. The latter get into an argument while Sanjjanaa also starts arguing with Jasleen.

Gautam asks Mayur that he cannot say anyone fake without knowing her. Shehnaaz chooses Mayank and Indeep for the next task while Paras chooses Sanjjanaa and Jasleen. Jasleen shouts on Balraaj for teasing her with Mayur’s name continuously. She gets into a fight with Sanjjanaa in which Mayur also supports her. Shehnaaz announces that she doesn’t want to play with anyone’s feelings in the game.

Gautam organizes a competition between the chosen contenders in which Jasleen wins from the female participants. Later on, he calls Shehnaaz and Paras to nominate the participants after which Heena and Mayank leave the house. Gautam announces a new twist for the participants. So what will be that new twist for them? Stay with us for the latest update!

Credits :Colors

