Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 11, 2020: Paras’ date goes well with Aanchal and Shivani

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Paras and Shehnaaz goes on the date with new contestants. Later on, few participants are irritated with him.

In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s latest episode, it starts with welcoming Shehzada and Taharan in the wild card entries from male contenders. Shehnaaz spends some time with him while Ankita and Paras discuss about the female wild card entries. Shehnaaz takes Taharan’s class and asks him to say about each member. Sanjjanaa requests Paras to not judge her in front of other participants while Shehnaaz makes a plan for the wild card member’s exit.

Heena informs Taharan that Shehnaaz is playing a prank with them while Sanjjanaa also confirms it. Ankita admits her feelings for Paras. In the morning, Paras asks Sanjjanaa to have a date with Shehbaaz. Everyone teases Balraj after which he discusses the same with Shehnaaz. Later on, Balraj gets into an argument with Sanjjanaa. Shehnaaz resolves the matter after which Balraj apologizes to Sanjjanaa. Paras is impressed with Shivani after going on date with her.

Paras calls Shivani genuine while Shehnaaz goes on date with Shehzada. She doesn’t felt much impressed with him. Balraj again starts fighting with Sanjjanaa and asks Taharan to stay quiet in between them. Shehnaaz informs Taharan that he has to pay a lot of attention to impress her. On the other hand, Paras spends time with Aanchal and loves it. Shehbaaz talks to Paras about Ankita which makes her offended. Few participants feel irritated with Paras' statement and decide to answer him well.

