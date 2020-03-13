Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 12, 2020: Paras gets into a huge argument with Shehbaaz

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Navdeesh gets into a fight with Heena and Ankita while Paras demands to get Shehbaaz out from the house.

In the latest episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, few participants discuss Paras' behavior while Paras speaks to Navdeesh about Ankita. Afterward, Navdeesh confronts Ankita about the same on which Ankita gets offended and gets into an argument with her. Heena supports Ankita and Shehbaaz in front of Navdeesh and asks her to stay quiet while Ankita gets into a fight with Navdeesh. Paras takes Navdeesh away while Ankita vents her frustration.

Shehnaaz stops Navdeesh from teasing Ankita continuously. Heena tries to clarify the same with Paras after which they get into a fight. Shehbaaz takes his frustration out on Paras which leads to a huge fight among participants. Paras demands to get Shehbaaz out of the house. Shehbaaz discusses the same with Taharan while Ankita tries to clear the misunderstanding with Paras. Paras asks Ankita to not let anyone speak between them.

Afterwards, Heena comes to him and talks about Navdeesh while Paras informs Ankita that he doesn't like these type of girls. Shehnaaz discusses with few participants about Navdeesh's bad behavior towards Ankita. Sanjjanaa assures the latter that she will support her. Navdeesh tries to provoke Paras against Heena and Ankita. Paras confronts Shehbaaz while Heena discusses it with Ankita. Shehbaaz gets into an argument with Paras while Heena clarifies the misunderstanding with him.

Shehnaaz expresses his happiness after watching everyone fighting. Shehbaaz makes fun of Navdeesh and blames her for backbiting Paras on which the latter gets offended. Paras feels happy after knowing the true colors of people. Heena tells Ankita that Paras is playing a game with them. Ankita reads the announcement in which it was written that Paras and Shehnaaz have to eliminate the contestants.

Later on, Paras and Shehnaaz talk to each member personally to choose the right contestant in which Paras asks Sanjjanaa to speak in front of everyone about Ankita. Later on, Ankita confronts Paras about the issue. She gets offended when Sanjjanaa blames her for sitting with many guys together. Paras breaks Heena's heart after getting into an argument with her. Sanjjanaa gets angry at Ankita while Aanchal also supports her in this. Balraj clarifies his relation with Ankita and silences everyone. Shehnaaz also blasts on female participants for speaking against Ankita's character.

Credits :Colors

