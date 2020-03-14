Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 13, 2020: Paras goes on a date with Ankita

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Shehnaaz stands for Ankita and yells on Aanchal for saying wrong about the latter which leads to an argument between her and Paras.

In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s latest episode, Shehnaaz shouts on everyone for speaking wrong on Ankita’s character. She yells on Sanjjanaa and asks her to stay quiet. Balraj’s question leads to an argument among the participants. After all this drama, Paras decides to break Ankita’s heart and transfer her to the elimination. Aanchal abuses Shehbaaz after which he answers her well which makes her cry. Heena says to stay in the show so that she can watch Paras’ bad condition because of his attitude.

Shehnaaz breaks Indeep and Rohanpreet's heart for elimination. Aanchal informs the moment of Ankita spent with Balraj to Paras after which Balraj comes to clarify with Paras. Mayur gets into an argument with Sanjjanaa and makes fun of her. Later on, Paras and Shehnaaz decide to take Ankita and Indeep for the alone date. Paras compliment Shivani cute and discuss the matter with her. He goes with the date on Ankita and speaks to her about the whole issue.

Ankita tries to clarify things with Paras but the latter leaves the date in midway. Indeep gifts a bangle to Shehnaaz on their date after which she gets emotional. Ankita gets upset with Paras’ words while Shehnaaz spends some good time with Indeep and gets impressed by him. Gautam Gulati enters the house for the elimination and compliments Shehnaaz for her looks. He cooks Jalebis for the participants and asks the new contestants to say about their opinion.

Aanchal calls Sanjjanaa playing fake in the show which makes her upset. Gautam informs everyone about Aanchal’s lie while Shivani also calls Sanjjanaa weird. Shehzada blames Balraj fake after which he discusses the issue with Gautam at which Aanchal shares her point of view. Shehnaaz yells on Aanchal for saying upon Ankita’s character but Paras takes the Aanchal side which led into a fight between Shehnaaz and Paras.

Credits :Colors

