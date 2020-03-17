Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 16, 2020: Shehnaaz and Paras get involved in an argument

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Gautam tries to sort things out in the house and makes a shocking announcement about the nominations.

In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s latest episode, we have been through Ankita and Paras’ fight with lots of mess in the house. And now, Shehnaaz starts arguing with Paras for speaking on Ankita’s character. Balraj stands up for Ankita and explains everything while Gautam tries to sort things out between the participants. Gautam listens to Aanchal and Ankita which leads into an argument between the latter and Paras. Ankita shows her anger when Paras tells the difference between her and Mahira.

Heena explains the things of her heart after which Paras tells Gautam that Heena and Ankita are playing fake in the show. Everyone appreciates Sanjjanaa in a taunting way when she tells the things off her mind. After all this, Taharan decides to blow the bottle on Aanchal’s head and tells her fake for the show. Navdeesh and Sanjjanaa discuss their problems while Ankita speaks about Sanjjanaa’s flipping nature. Paras tell Gautam that he is compatible with Navdeesh after which Gautam teases her.

Gautam starts taking Balraj’s class and asks him to take things seriously. Shehnaaz speaks about her bond with all the male participants and accepts her love for Siddharth in front of them. Gautam declares about the cancelation of the nominations and brings a new twist in the game. He asks the female contenders to choose a guy of their choice. All the girls choose Paras while Ankita and Heena choose Mayur and Balraj which makes the rest of the male contender go out of the house.

Gautam blames Shehnaaz for this which makes the latter shocked. Navdeesh suggests Sanjjanaa for choosing someone while Heena argues with Aanchal. Ankita discusses with Balraj about the issue regarding Paras. Ankita decides to stay away from Paras because of her self – respect and speaks about the same with Heena.

