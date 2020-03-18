Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 17, 2020: Shivani wins her first task

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Heena feels hurt after watching everyone's behavior towards her. Later, Shivani and Aanchal competes each other.

In the latest episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Aanchal and Mayur discuss yesterday's elimination. Ankita clarifies things to Sanjjanaa which makes the latter upset. Ankita talks to Aanchal about Sanjjanaa while she discusses the same with Mayur and Balraj. Sanjjanaa discusses Shehnaaz's personal life with Navdeesh but she refuses listening so. Ankita thinks of romancing with Balraj thinking about the next task. Heena advises Ankita to play visually in the game while she gets into an argument with Sanjjanaa.

Shivani also gets into a fight with Sanjjanaa on the same. Sanjjanaa starts arguing with Navdeesh when she stops her from saying wrong. Shehnaaz and Paras enter the house after which Navdeesh complains about Sanjjanaa to him. Balraj consoles Heena when she feels hurt. Heena speaks about everyone's behavior towards her at which Balraj clarifies his things. Ankita tries to lighten up Heena but she starts crying. Ankita gets upset when Balraj speaks to her rudely and leaves the spot.

Shehbaaz tries to sort things and cheers Heena to stay happy. Later, Tehran's entry surprises everyone in the house. He tries to impress Shehnaaz while the latter is upset with his entry. He informs her things going outside the house but Shehnaaz refuses thinking about it after which he clears the things related to them. Afterward, a new task begins for Aanchal and Shivani in which they have to make Paras eat a cake by their hands. They both try to impress him with their stunts after which Paras declares Shivani as the winner. Paras choose Navdeesh and Sanjjanaa for another upcoming task in which they have to cook food for Paras.

Credits :Colors

