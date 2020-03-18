Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 18, 2020: Female contenders try to impress Paras

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Paras makes Navdeesh wins the first task. Afterward, Ankita gets into a fight with Sanjjanaa.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s episode resumes with Tehran discusses with Sanjana about Paras. Navdeesh and Sanjjanaa start their task in which Balraj yells on Sanjjanaa for not working properly. Navdeesh tries to impress Shehbaaz with her styling while Shivani cooks food with Aanchal. Sanjjanaa and Navdeesh both perform their task well after which Paras declares Navdeesh as the winner. Here comes the third task to win Paras in which the latter chooses Aanchal to beat Sanjjanaa. They have to arrange Paras's name with the balls in which Aanchal wins the task.

Ankita and Heena discuss the difference between Balraj and Paras' behavior after which the latter gets emotional about Balraj. Paras put Aanchal's photo with him in the heart which makes her surprised. Shehnaaz rejects to put the picture with Tehran and Tehran also supports her decision. The following morning, Shehnaaz advises everyone to be safe while Paras thinks about Aanchal, Shivani and Navdeesh. Ankita discusses Paras' ex-girlfriend with Mayur. Paras appreciates Shivani for her cooking while discusses about Ankita with few female contenders.

Shehnaaz speaks to Navdeesh about the last elimination and tells her that she doesn't like her nature. She denies talking to her in the future but Navdeesh clarifies the things after which they get into a conversation about the same. The next task comes for all the female participants in which they have to grab Paras' attention. Each one tries to impress him with their stunts after that Shehbaaz removes Navdeesh's name from the list. They continue their task while Ankita gets into a fight with Sanjjanaa. She asks her to speak with respect while everyone thinks that it is some technique of Sanjjanaa to grab the attention.

Credits :Colors

