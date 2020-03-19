Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 19, 2020: Balraj is jealous of Ankita’s closeness with Paras

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Ankita wins the task by grabbing Paras' attention. Later, Vikas enters the house and appreciates Mayur for entertaining everyone.

In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s latest episode, Sanjjanaa yelling on Ankita while the latter refuses to listen to her. Ankita makes her fun after which Sanjjanaa leaves in anger. Ankita acts like Tarzan to impress Paras after which Shehbaaz makes Shivani out of the task. Everyone tries to impress Paras by making her eat food while Shivani and Shehnaaz make Sanjjanaa’s fun when she interrupts in the task. Ankita denies massaging Paras and asks him to apologize for this.

Shehbaz declares Sanjjanaa out of the task as she wasn’t able to get Paras' attention. Ankita, Heena, and Ankita compete for each other and try to know Paras’s choice for female friends while Shehbaaz gets out Aanchal from the task. Paras close his eyes while Shehnaaz asks to show some dance to Paras. Ankita and Heena both dances in front of him to grab his attention after which Ankita is declared as the winner for the task.

Everyone teases Ankita by Paras' name after which Shehbaaz appreciates Paras for his behavior. Heena discusses Ankita’s behavior with Mayur while Shehbaaz makes everyone hear his poetries. Heena discusses her point of view to Ankita after which the latter clarifies her things. Ankita feels disappointed with Heena’s opinion and informs her about Balraj. Ankita confronts Balraj about the task after which he tells her about being jealous after getting extra touchy with Paras.

And now, Vikas Gupta enters the house and becomes the referee for Shehnaaz’s task. All three male participants try to grab her attention with their stunts while Vikas asks Tehran to apologize to Shehnaaz. Vikas appreciates Mayur for entertaining everyone but makes him come out of the task. Ankita speaks about her bond with Paras while Aanchal complains to Vikas about the rest of the participants and Shehbaaz’s nature.

Paras tell that everyone is trying their best but Ankita refuses and says that she has played the task as a game. Heena and Paras get into an argument when the latter blames him for manipulating the conversations. Later on, Vikas clarifies to everyone that they can make connections with whom they want.

