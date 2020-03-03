Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 2, 2020: Paras and Shehnaaz conduct a test

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Shehnaz and Paras listen to the things said by the contenders, later both chooses date for themselves.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s latest episode continues with participants fighting with each other regarding the cleanliness in the house. Paras and Shehnaaz watch all the previous conversations of the contenders regarding them. Shehnaaz laughs on Mayank and Jasleen’s words. They both talk about Mayank’s game and agree on Indeep and Sanjjanna’s conversation. Jasleen gets irritated from Mayank and leaves in anger. Mayank asks Jasleen to accept her feelings for Mayur while Shehnaaz and Paras get angry on Mayank’s behavior towards everyone.

They next watch Heena, Jasleen, Balraaj and Mayank’s conversation in which Heena informs her about Mayur’s friendship after which Shehnaaz and Paras plan to test everyone. Here starts a game in which participants start ranking each other according to the latter’s choice. The male team reaches to their results after so much of the argument while the female continues their fight. Paras praises Navdeesh for her decision and while considers Sanjjana’s behavior bad.

Shehenaaz announces that she wants to spend the alone time with Mayur and Indeep while Paras informs to go with Navdeesh and Jasleen. Paras confronts Jasleen about her and Mayur’s relationship. Shehnaaz starts her date with Indeep while Jasleen gets into a fight with Mayur for Paras' words. Mayur announces that he will not continue his friendship with Jasleen anymore. What the game will be going to turn now? Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Credits :Colors

